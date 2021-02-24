Terrace RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

David Wesley last made contact Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. where he then was reported missing.

According to police, they are actively attempting to locate Wesley to confirm his well-being.

Wesley is described as:

16 years old

Indigenous male with fair skin

5’9

130 lbs

Short brown hair

Blue eyes

Anyone with information or know where Wesley is being advised to contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400.