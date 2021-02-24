Terrace RCMP searching for missing teen
Missing teen (supplied by: Terrace RCMP)
Terrace RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.
David Wesley last made contact Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. where he then was reported missing.
According to police, they are actively attempting to locate Wesley to confirm his well-being.
Wesley is described as:
- 16 years old
- Indigenous male with fair skin
- 5’9
- 130 lbs
- Short brown hair
- Blue eyes
Anyone with information or know where Wesley is being advised to contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400.