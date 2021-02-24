Terrace RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen. 

David Wesley last made contact Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. where he then was reported missing. 

According to police, they are actively attempting to locate Wesley to confirm his well-being. 

Wesley is described as: 

  • 16 years old
  • Indigenous male with fair skin
  • 5’9
  • 130 lbs
  • Short brown hair
  • Blue eyes

Anyone with information or know where Wesley is being advised to contact Terrace RCMP at 250-638-7400.