Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley.

Snowfall with a total of 10cm is expected for the region.

According to Environment Canada, periods of heavy snow is forecasted for Wednesday evening (Feb24) due to a Pacific frontal system that is expected to move through the central interior.

The snowfall is expected to ease to a few flurries by the overnight hours or Thursday morning (Feb 25).

Drivers are being advised to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions and visibility may be reduced at times.