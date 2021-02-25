BC’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry touched on the importance of delivering vaccines to remote and rural populations during today’s (Wednesday) COVID-19 update.

“Vaccinating our entire population is a monumental task that must account for the diversity of our geography and our population,” she stated, “we must consider how to safely deliver a vaccine to rural and remote communities, how to connect with seniors and Elders everywhere, and how to ensure the process to get immunized is as simple as possible.”

This comes after the North saw 20 of the 456 new cases of COVID-19, about 4.5% of the total new cases, one more person has died in the North boosting the region death toll to 105.

The region now has 264 active cases, 41 less than yesterday (Tuesday) while 34 people are in hospital; 12 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, there are 4,668 active cases in BC, 7,924 people are under active public health monitoring and 237 individuals are battling the virus in hospital.

A further 72,219 people who tested positive have recovered, keeping BC’s recovery tare at 92%.

BC’s death toll has reached 1,338 after two more people have passed away in the province.

“Just as our health-care system has risen to the challenge of protecting and caring for people who have become ill with this virus, so too are countless others working hard to get people immunized as quickly and safely as possible,” added Henry.

Breakdown by Region:

Northern: 4,437 (+20)

Interior: 7,271 (+30)

Vancouver Coastal: 18,085 ( +108)

Fraser: 46,090 (+259)

Vancouver Island: 2,243 (+35)