B.C. Health officials report 395 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, for a total of 78,673.

This includes 41 new infections in Northern Health.

Across the province, there are 4,489 active cases, with 228 people fighting the virus in hospital and 62 in ICU.

Ten people have died in the past day; the death toll is now 1348.

16 more people tested positive for a variant of concern according to Doctor Bonnie Henry.

There have been 116 cases of COVID variants found in BC, nine are considered active.

There were 95 cases of the variant originally detected in the UK and 21 of the variant originally detected in South Africa.

Most are in the lower mainland, however, Doctor Henry says two are in the Interior.

Meanwhile, Doctor Henry says the seven-day rolling average of cases is going up.

The positivity rate has also gone up province-wide to 6.7 percent and 11.5 percent in Northern Health.

On the vaccine front, BC has provided 239,833 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine including 68,157-second doses.

So far 72,781 people have recovered.