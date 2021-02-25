The Smithers Local Health Area and Burns Lake Local Health Area saw a decrease in COVID-19 cases during the week of Feb 14 to Feb 20.

The two regions saw one case of COVID-19 each.

Last week the Smithers LHA had nine new cases of the virus, where Burns Lake LHA had three new cases.

Both region’s daily case rate has also gone down to 0.1 to 5 cases being identified per 100,000 people.

Terrace and Prince Rupert remain a hotspot for the virus with 36 new cases confirmed in Terrace and 51 identified in Prince Rupert.