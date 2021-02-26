Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen says the Northwest will be able to recover more quickly from COVID-19 from funding provided by the province.

$13 million is being invested for Infrastructure projects in northern communities.

According to Cullen, the funding is going to 30 different community based projects.

Cullen said this is a part of the province’s approach to COVID-19 recovery.

“I’m excited to move grants into these community groups, a lot of them are funded by volunteers, fundraising, bake sales and when a government is able to step in with more significant contributions it can make all the difference in the world,” he said.

He added most of the projects have been looking for support for a long time.

Cullen provided some of the organizations within the region that are being provided funding from the province.

“There’s a long list of projects that I am excited about some of them that are in the Bulkley Valley, the central park building is getting some money, the Smithers Mountain Bike Association just shy of $600,000,” he said.

The funding is a part of a program the province announced earlier this week called the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program.

Among the recipients of the infrastructure funding includes, the Smithers Arena, in Telkwa, a Boat Launch upgrade, Burns Lake & Area Tourism Development and in Gransile, a Curling Rink Facility Upgrade.

Each funding was provided in 5 categories: