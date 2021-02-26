Coastal Gaslink has implemented a new COVID-19 testing program for all employees across the project.

Testing began on Feb 22 at on-site lodges in section 3, East of McLeod Lake and section 4, North of Prince George.

According to CGL, it plans to expand the testing as increased workers are approved and deployed gradually.

“Implementation of asymptomatic testing for our workers will add another layer of protection for our workers, their families and local communities,” said Director of Health, Safety and Security Mike Gibb.

Staff who refuse to take the COVID-19 testing will not be permitted at the worksites or in the workforce lodges.