Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach is calling the vote against the Canada Pharmacare Act disappointing.

The Federal Liberals and Conservatives voted against the bill on Wednesday (Feb 24).

According to Bachrach, Canada is the only high- income country in the world which has universal health care but not universal pharmacare.

He added the Liberals have promised universal pharmacare since 1997 and he hoped that the Liberal Party would vote for the bill and to work with another party to get universal pharmacare for Canadians.

Bachrach said as Member of Parliament he will keep up the pressure and keep pushing for pharmacare.

“I think it’s such an important policy and it’s one that has a lot of support among the public. People understand intuitively that you shouldn’t have to make that decision on whether to afford the medication you need or pay your bills,” he said.

Bachrach added he feels the Liberal party should explain to Canadians why they voted against pharmacare.

Bachrach also said he has heard stories from residents in the riding about not being able to afford medication.

“It makes me think about fundamental concepts of justice and equality and the idea that everyone should have that basic right, they should have that basic ability to access the medication they need to get better,” he said.

Bachrach added the NDP Government will continue to push for universal pharmacare.