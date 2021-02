Telkwa Residents who are eligible to vote will be heading to the polls tomorrow to elect a new councillor.

The by-election was called after councillor Rick Fuerst resigned in September.

The three candidates for the election are Erik Jacobsen, Klaus Kraft and Dave Livesey.

All of the candidates reside in the Village of Telkwa.

Voting will take place at the Telkwa Community Hall from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.