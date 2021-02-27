Smithers Town Council has voted unanimously to provide $6000 by donation to repaint the Rainbow Crosswalk at Second Ave and Main Street.

The decision was made during last Tuesday’s council meeting where council was voting on its annual contract for traffic marking.

The sidewalk was repaved in November 2019 due to the location being in need of maintenance and repairs.

In June 2020, the Town decided to raise two Rainbow flags instead of repaving the sidewalk.

The Town received numerous letters expressing disappointment about not repaving the sidewalk.

The traffic marking will be done by Yellowhead Pavement Marking LTD.