The 2021 Houston Woman of the Year will be a smaller celebration than normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous years to celebrate International Women’s Day the organizers host a gathering of around 100 women, have a dinner and have speeches from a variety of women.

The committee has put a call out for nominations for women from Houston who are selfless, hardworking and charitable.

Organizer Debi Smith explained some of the previous winners from previous years.

“There’s been people in the community that have been environmentalists, we’ve had women that have done a lot in their church communities and that kind of stuff. There’s a long list of things that they have done,” she said.

Smith added that the event they host is great for local women to learn about other women in other countries and how they are struggling.

She also said that the Houston Woman of the Year has been running for the past 12 years.

“It’s been a great thing to get awareness out there about the day, that we do have a day and that people all over the world are fighting for equality just to drive a vehicle, or to be able to wear whatever they want or to just be more equal,” Smith said.

Nominations are being accepted until March 6th at the Houston Public Library and the winner will be announced on March 8.