Dave Livesey has been elected as the winner of the 2021 Village of Telkwa By-election.

In the preliminary results, Livesey received 60 votes, followed by Klaus Kraft with 51 and Erik Jacobsen with 34.

The byelection was called after former councillor Rick Fuerst resigned last September.

According to the Village of Telkwa, official results will be announced on the Village’s website on Monday (Mar 1).