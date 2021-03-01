Smithers RCMP responded to 98 files throughout the week of Feb 19 to Feb 26.

Among the files was on Feb 19, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

An officer conducted patrols, located the vehicle and stopped it.

While talking to the driver police determined he had been searching for Pokemon with an app on his phone.

On Feb 24, Smithers RCMP Traffic Services stopped a vehicle after it was going 46km over the posted speed limit.

The vehicle was seen going 146km/hr.

The vehicle was impounded for excessive speeding and the driver was issued a $368.

Shortly after police located another vehicle going 146km/h in a 90km/hr zone.

Smithers RCMP say that vehicle was also impounded for excessive speed and the driver was issued a $368 fine.

Also on Feb 24, while police were making routine patrols they were flagged down and advised by a citizen that there may be an impaired driver near the McDonalds drive through.

RCMP located and attended the vehicle and found the driver and the passenger under the influence of drugs.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued a three month driving prohibition.

On Feb 25, Police received a report of a damaged Canada Post community post.

According to the RCMP, several mailboxes and packages had been pried open and resulted in the theft of mail.

Shortly after the call, RCMP received another report of a damaged community mailbox.

Smithers RCMP received a call of an intoxicated man threatening members of the public on Feb 25.

While police were en route they received a second call.

RCMP located a man who was unable to care for himself and was arrested under the liquor and licensing act.

The man was later released however, five hours later police received a report of the same man intoxicated in public again.

He was unable to care for himself again and was arrested under the liquor and licensing act.

Smithers RCMP are also advising the public that March is Distracted Driving and Seatbelt Month for Smithers Traffic Services.

All members of the traffic services unit will be on the lookout for seatbelt violations and distracted driving behaviours.