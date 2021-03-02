Snow and road conditions on Queen Street in Smithers on December 14, 2018, | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District was colder and wetter than average in February, according to Environment Canada.

Throughout February, the average temperature was -8.6 degrees where the normal temperature for this time of year is -4.4.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said temperatures were a fair bit cooler but it doesn’t rank too high for records.

“Records go back all the way to 1938 and it only ranks to be about the 15th coldest so, it’s not really too exceptional in that sense,” he said.

He added the Bulkley Valley and Lakes also received more precipitation with 37mm where the average for this time of year is 23.4mm.

Sekhon also said the month of March is expected to be cooler than average but temperatures are not expected to fluctuate throughout the first week.

“They’ll probably fluctuate from there, we’re maybe seeing a bit of a rise through the middle of the month and then back down by the third week,” he said.

According to Sekhon, the spring season as a whole is also expected to be cooler than average.

He added this doesn’t mean the Valley and Lakes will see cold temperatures but just cooler than normal temperatures forecasted.

Environment Canada also said that the winter months were warmer but there was more precipitation.

The average temperature during the winter months was -4.8 compared to the average of -6.2.