Charges have been laid in connection with a Smithers homicide in February 2020.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved a second degree murder charge against Michael Egenolf in relation to a stabbing.

On February 8 2020, Brodie Cumiskey was found deceased after he had been stabbed.

According to RCMP, immediate first aid measures were initiated by front line members and then paramedics arrived on the scene.

Cumiskey was transported to hospital where he later died.

Egenolf has been held in custody pending a court appearance on Tuesday (Mar 2).