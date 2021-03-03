Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen called the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the riding a sense of relief.

According to Cullen, he has spoken to families across the riding where family members have received the vaccine.

He added there is that reassurance from the riding that residents have family members that are receiving the vaccine.

Cullen said the vaccine is also showing that a time is coming where loved ones will be able to visit again.

“The normal ways we keep our mental health positive but so far people have been happy the first doses went the way they did,” he said.

The province announced on Monday (March 1) details regarding phase 2 of the COVID-19 Immunization plan.

According to Cullen there are great expectations for the next round.

“When are we going to get to the more scaled up version where more and more of us will get the vaccine but the thing is many of those prescriptions, the mask wearing and what not will keep in place,” he said.

Smithers received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Jan 22.