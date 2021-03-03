The Town of Smithers will be resuming curbside recycling for residential customers next month.

Residential recycling will resume on April 12 on your regular garbage pickup day.

According to the Town, it will be bi-weekly with garbage pickup alternating.

Smithers has been without recycling for almost two years after a fire in May 2019 burned down the recycling depot.

Mayor Gladys Atrill says she is happy that the service is resuming again in the town.

“It’s been a long wait, I hear pretty regularly from residents that they’re frustrated and they want the service restored, so it’s such great news and I am really really happy that we’re getting the service back,” she said.

Atrill added the process has been challenging with numerous meetings with different parties regarding the issue.

She said as for commercial cardboard some of the details are being worked out.

“There’s been equal effort, maybe even more effort at having commercial cardboard dealt with locally, so that the cost for businesses is reduced,” Atrill said.

She added as of right now there is no date set as of right now for commercial cardboard.

Atrill also said on the Town of Smithers website there is information on what can go in the blue bin.