BC Health Officials have reported an additional 18 new cases of a COVID-19 variant of concern in the province — reaching the 200 milestone.

This includes 176 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant and 24 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant.

Of the total VOC’s, 11 care considered active.

These are among 542 new cases of COVID-19 in the province including 44 in Northern Health.

Northern Health’s total has reached 4693 out of the provincewide 89,109.

Of the total cases, 4654 are considered active, 264 of whom are in hospital.

In her statement today (Wednesday) Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry defended the decision to extend the wait time between doses.

“Our goal is to protect as many people as possible, as quickly as possible, through the available COVID-19 vaccines. With a single primer dose, these vaccines are helping to stop outbreaks and reduce serious illness and death,” said Henry.

“Setting the second booster dose at 16 weeks allows us to expand the number of people who will have access to these safe and effective vaccines, and may provide more durable and longer lasting protection and we are pleased to see that today, the National Advisory Council on Immunization, as well as Canada’s Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health, have endorsed this approach.”

There have been seven new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,372 in British Columbia.

8,617 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

A further 75,819 people, 85 per cent of cases, who tested positive have recovered.

To date, 289,809 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 86,616 of which are second doses.

“More people vaccinated – whether in Nanaimo, Nelson or North Vancouver – makes all of us safer. Until we have that next level of community protection, so does staying the course with our safety measures, staying small and local. Let’s keep going and get to those post-pandemic days.”

BREAKDOWN:

Vancouver: 18,923 (+131)

Fraser: 48,002 (+292)

Vancouver Island: 2,449 (+31)

Interior: 7,485 (+43)

Northern: 4,298 (+44)

Residents of other countries: 158 (+1)