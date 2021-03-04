A Burns Lake business has been nominated for two BC Small Business Awards.

The Local Connector NW has been nominated for The Best Community Impact Award and the Best Innovation Award.

According to Owner and General Sales Manager Jean Marr the business originally started as an advertising publication that promotes and supports small business and it’s published from Smithers to Fraser Lake.

Marr said she felt honoured to be nominated for these two awards.

“It really kind of changed the lens that we see ourselves through because we have been growing exponentially. It really kind of changed how we felt about things and how we were moving forward,” She said.

Marr added the nominations have also allowed the Local Connector NW to find different ways to promote businesses, provide information about COVID-19 and promote information for the communities it serves.

She also said this nomination has allowed the business to grow more organically.

“I think basically it really gave more exposure and really let communities and small businesses kind of know what it is that we offer and what we can do to help them,” Marr said.

She added that the feedback from the community has been positive.

Voting for the BC Small Business Awards ends on March 7.