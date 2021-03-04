11 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by BC Health Officials in the Smithers Local Health area during the week of Feb 21 to Feb 27.

This is an increase of 10 cases compared to the previous week which only saw one new case.

The increase in cases has also resulted in the daily case rate to increase as well.

The Smithers LHA average case rate is now 5.1 to 10 cases per 100,000 people according to the BCCDC.

In the Burns Lake LHA, two new cases of COVID-19 were identified compared to one the previous week.

The average daily case rate for the region remains the same with 0.1 to 5 cases reported per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile Terrace and Prince Rupert continue to be hotspots for the virus.

Terrace saw 31 new cases of COVID-19, where Prince Rupert saw 73 new cases.