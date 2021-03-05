The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce has postponed its Northwest Trade Expo until 2022.

According to Chamber Manager Jill Barrowman, this is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its safety regulations.

Barrowman said the Chamber sent out a survey to chamber members and previous trade show participants about interest regarding the trade expo.

“Out of the responses we received 70% said they were not keen and they did not want to participate so, based on those we decided to postpone,” she said.

Barrowman added it has caused impacts on the chamber financially because it is one of its main revenue generators.

The Chamber had to postpone the trade expo in 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.