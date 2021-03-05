Smithers Traffic Services will be cracking down on distracted driving and seatbelt wearing for the month of March.

This is a part of BC RCMP’s campaign to enforce and inform drivers about distracted driving.

According to Staff Sergeant Terry Gillespie. Smithers Traffic Services have issued distracted driving violations this week.

Gillespie told Vista Radio what some of the consequences are for distracted driving offences.

“Assuming each offence occurs within a 12 month period, the first offence is $368 plus a four penalty point premium of $175 so, a total cost of $543, second ticket within one year would go up to a total of $888,” he said.

Gillespie also added a third offense within one year would cost the driver $1628 ,a fourth offense within one year would cost $2848 and a fifth ticket within the year would cost $4128.

He also said based on his own experience it is not just one age group.

“It can be any age group, any demographic, I know of violation tickets that have been issued to people of all age groups,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie is reminding drivers to leave the phone alone and police are highly encouraging drivers who have newer smartphones that disable itself while in a vehicle to turn on that mode.