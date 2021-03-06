Over 100 B.C. musicians have been provided funding by the province to support advancing their careers.

Among the recipients is Mark Perry of Smithers and Theresa Michelle Mohr of Telkwa.

Perry received $9,975 where Mohr received $4,500.

According to the province, the grants will help musicians make and share their work.

The province also added musicians can use this funding to record, make music videos or market their music.

The funding is a part of Amplify BC which is administered by Creative BC.