21 arts and culture organizations have received $400,000 by the province across the North.

Among the recipients of the funding is the Bulkley Valley Museum which received $27,000.

According to the province, the funding for the museum will be used to help offset lost revenues and it is also helping the museum extend the employment contract for a staff member in order to continue adapting programming to COVID-19 protocols and transition programming to digital.

“”We’ve found ways to still offer people a cultural experience through limited entries and online programs, including our Collections Online database system, but our revenue is down this year. This support from the B.C. government is so critical to keeping our doors open and allowing us to plan for the future.” said BV Museum Curator, Kira Westby.

The funding is a part of StrongerBC Economic Recovery and recipients can use the funding to pay for operating costs.

The province also added the BC Arts Council started rolling out funds for art projects in November 2020 and all of the funding has been fully allocated.