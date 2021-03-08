Northern Health announced on Sunday it’s list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the region.

The call centre opened at 7 a.m. Monday (Mar 8).

Seniors aged 90 and over and Indigenous people’s over 65 may start booking their COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday (Mar 8) and Seniors over the age of 80 may start booking their vaccinations on Wednesday (Mar 10).

Meanwhile in Granisle, all community members over the age of 18 can call to book their appointment starting March 15.

Vaccination clinics in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes will be held at the following venues:

Burns Lake- Lakes District Hospital community entrance from March 16 to March 17.

Fraser Lake- Fraser Lake Community Health Centre from March 23 to March 25.

Granisle- Granisle Seniors Centre from April 7 to April 9.

Hazelton- Erwen Stege Community Centre from March 16 to March 19.

Houston- Coast Mountain College on March 22.

Smithers- Coast Mountain College from March 23 to March 26.

According to Northern Health, appointments will be at varying times for 10 minutes and patients should expect to wait an extra 15 minutes following their appointment.

Appointments can be booked from 7am until 7pm by calling 1-844-255-7555.