Alternative Musician from Telkwa Theresa Michelle Mohr is among over 100 musicians from across B.C. who received funding from the province.

According to Mohr, the funding will be going towards music she has been working on since the summer of 2020.

Included in this, she has four songs recorded with a full band and a music video that she will be working on with Eli Larson in May.

Mohr said receiving the funding is exciting.

“I’ve been working on this [music] for a long time and it feels good to have some solid stuff happening, it feels amazing,” she said.

Mohr also added she has been working on music throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and works on it regularly.

She also said she writes songs on a weekly basis.

“I’m getting lots of new material and learning lots about how to do online stuff, start a Youtube channel and learn lots about video and live streaming,” Mohr said.

She also added she will be releasing an EP at the end of April and she is currently in the planning stages of a new album.

The funding is a part of the province’s music fund Amplify BC which, is administered by Creative BC.