RCMP are investigating a break and enter at a local church in Houston.

Police received a call on March 2 that the Houston Christian Reformed Church on Goold Road had been broken into between Feb 27 and March 2.

According to the RCMP, the suspects forced open a locked door gaining entry and then breaking into the locked office.

Police believe the suspects were looking for money.

RCMP believe the suspects left empty handed as no cash is left at the church due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church sustained damage as the locked doors had been forced open.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.