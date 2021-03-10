The province is providing learning centres in the Northwest that will provide on-site supports and online access to all of the province’s public post secondary institutions.

Contact North BC is a collaboration between Coast Mountain College and Indigenous Communities within the Northwest.

It was created with the goal of expanding post-secondary access for students living in remote and rural communities, where there is also a large population of Indigenous students.

The program had a soft launch in January and saw students register for more than 400 courses across the post-secondary system.

Students are able to take any course offered online by B.C. public colleges and universities, while accessing face-to-face online support through the community based learning centres.

The province is expecting all 20 learning centres to be open by March 2022.

B.C. is provided approximately $1.5 million for the project and it will offer service to traditional territories such as Wet’suwet’en, Tahltan and Gitxsan.

School District 54 is also included as other participants.

Contact North BC is modelled after Contact North, which is an Ontario not-for profit.

The province is hoping for 500 registrants 2021 and 2000 registrants by March 2022.