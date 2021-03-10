Smithers RCMP responded to 115 files during the week of Feb 26 to Mar5, including two drug seizures.

On Feb 27 police responded to a report of a theft of two backpacks containing ski gear.

The total value of the theft is estimated at $1800 worth of equipment.

According to police, the backpacks were taken from a vehicle in the parking lot of Smithers Secondary School.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

On Feb 27, police responded to a call of a disturbance and assault occurring at the McDonalds.

Smithers RCMP responded and arrested the individual where they found he was also intoxicated.

During a search the male was found to be in possession of illicit drugs believed to be methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

Police then seized the drug incidental to the man’s arrest.

On Feb 28, police were conducting mid-day patrols when they located a vehicle driving on the roadway with no license plates.

Police stopped the driver and indicated he did not have a license and was under court ordered driving prohibition conditions stating he was not to be found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, Canada wide.

The driver had his unlicensed, uninsured vehicle impounded, was issued violation tickets and was held by police for court.

Also on Feb 28, Smithers RCMP received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious vehicles parked near the Smithers Skate Park but, when police arrived the vehicles were gone.

Later in the evening, one of the trucks was located and RCMP located two males in the truck who are known to police for drug related behaviours.

According to police, drugs and large quantities of money were found inside the truck.

The driver was unlicensed and was charged.

The passenger was also arrested on an outstanding warrant from Houston, was in violation of court orders and held in a cell waiting for court.

On March 1, Smithers RCMP received a report of a violent elder abuse in a family home which included Uttering of Threats to use a firearm.

Police attended and located the victim who had visible injuries.

The suspect was brought back to police cells for further investigation.

Smithers RCMP also added three impaired drivers were stopped who were already prohibited from driving.

All three drivers had their vehicle impounded, were issued further sanctions and were all issued fines relating to additional offences.

One of the drivers was issued an Unlicensed Driving Impoundment, 90 day driving prohibition, served with a six month driving prohibition order, issued an inspection notice on his vehicle and was served nine violation tickets.