Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on March 31, 2020

B.C. Health Officials have identified 531 new cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday) and of those, 51 are considered to be a variant of concern.

There have been 627 total VoC cases, with 109 active.

BC-wide, there are a total of 85,650 cases, with 4861 active infections and 244 people in hospital.

Northern Health saw an additional 32 people test positive.

As the vaccine rollout gains momentum, Doctor Bonnie Henry says the province is closer to putting the pandemic in the rearview mirror.

“We are now starting to receive supplies of the AstraZeneca – SII Covishield vaccine. This additional vaccine supply will be used to supplement our age-based provincewide immunization program,” she said.

“In particular, we will use this vaccine to assist with outbreak response in communities and within high-risk industries.”

To date, 355,340 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 86,960 of which are second doses.

Meanwhile, there has been one new COVID-19 related death in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,394 deaths in British Columbia.

9,051 people under active public health monitoring.

A further 79,309 people — 92.6 percent of cases — have recovered.

Breakdown:

Vancouver Coastal: +147

Fraser Health: +291

Island Health: +19

Interior Health: +42

Northern Health: +32

Outside of Canada: (=)