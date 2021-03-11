Coast Mountain College says it is already preparing for face-to face classes that are set to resume in September.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told the presidents of all public colleges and universities to expect full resumption of in class learning by September.

According to Coast Mountain College President Justin Kohlman, it is exciting for the return of in-class instruction.

He said he expects a wide range of student opinions on returning to the classroom.

“There will be some students that will be super excited, can’t wait to be face to face, can’t wait to be taking part in our field schools and going to sleep in glaciers again or can’t wait to be in residences again, but there are others, for all kind of good reason may feel less comfortable,” Kohlman said.

He added the faculty will be working together course by course and what would make the most sense for these individual courses.

According to Kohlman it will be broken into three sections:

The health of students

If students can attend class

If students can’t return to class the idea of creating a hybrid classroom- which would have some students in the classroom and some online.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the college to see the potential with online opportunities.

“We’re already a leader in experiential learning, we did things like learning inside glaciers or creating world class carvings and now we’re able to take that experiential learning to whole new places so, for instance trades faculty are putting the curriculum online so, the classes can be used for more practical learning,” Kohlman said.

He added he is hoping within the next few weeks to share with students what their courses will look like.

Kohlman also said for students who would like to continue online learning the college will do everything it can to provide this option.