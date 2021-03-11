The Smithers Local Health Area saw four new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Feb 28 to Mar 6.

This is a decrease from the previous week where the LHA saw 11 new cases.

The average daily case rate has also decreased to 0.1 to 5.0 cases per 100,000 people.

In the Burns Lake Local Health Area no new cases of COVID-19 were identified last week compared to two cases the previous week.

This has also caused the average daily case rate to decrease to zero cases being identified per 100,000 people.

Meanwhile, Terrace and Prince Rupert continue to remain hot spots for the virus.

Terrace identified 53 new cases and Prince Rupert had 107.