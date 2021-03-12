A group of Federal Green Party members in the Skeena-Bulkley Valley have formed an Electoral District Association (EDA) for the riding.

Party members gathered on Zoom last month to found the EDA.

According to CEO Kara Schaefer, it is an organization recognized by Elections Canada and provides an opportunity to fundraise and raise awareness for the party.

Schaefer said having the EDA in the riding is exciting.

“I think there’s a lot of Green supporters in and around the riding and it’s just a chance for us to be more organized going into elections, this could happen anytime, this could happen in the spring, it might be longer of course,” she said.

Schaefer added this is a great stepping stone for the party to be more organized for a successful campaign.

She also said the Green party is looking to have a youth ambassador as a part of the Electoral District Association.

“Someone aged 14 to 29 who would essentially lead and direct our executive on how to get youth engagement going,” Schaefer said.

She also anyone looking to get involved can become a green party member on the federal green party’s website.