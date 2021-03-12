The Town of Smithers has been provided a grant to increase community safety and connect people to services.

$45,000 from the province has been provided to create a team of community-based front line workers to deliver better and faster access for services for residents of Smithers who are at risk of harm and victimization.

According to the province, the teams, also known as ‘situation tables’ are made up of representatives from health, public safety and social service agencies.

It added this will proactively identify vulnerable individuals or families who have significant probability of criminal offending, experiencing harm or victimization and rapidly connecting them to services before residents experience a negative or traumatic event.

“ On behalf of council, we are thrilled that Smithers will receive funding to establish a situation table. We know there are individuals in our community who struggle with myriad issues, and we rely on many community organizations to provide assistance. A situation table will bring those organizations together and will use a community safety approach to improve the personal well-being of vulnerable people,” said Mayor Gladys Atrill.

The funding is provided by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Office of Crime Outreach and Gang Reduction.

The province added there are currently 10 situation tables operating in B.C. with 11 more with work underway.