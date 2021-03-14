The Town of Smithers is providing property and businesses owners with a grant to renovate, restore and rehabilitate building facades and storefronts in Downtown Smithers.

According to the Town of Smithers website, the program will reimburse up to 50% of eligible renovation costs to a cost of $5,000 per project.

The website also added the goal of the program is to create a more interesting and appealing streetscape to attract locals and visitors to the downtown core.

Applications can be located on the Town of Smithers website or at the Smithers Town hall.

The deadline to submit an application is June 1.