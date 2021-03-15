The North Coast- Nechako region saw an increase in the unemployment rate, according to Stats Canada.

The riding saw a rate of 8.5%.

In January, there was an unemployment rate of 6.3% for the region.

According to Labour Division Analyst Vince Ferrao, last year there was an unemployment rate of 4.6%.

Ferrao said the increase is not because the region has fewer people employed.

“The number of people employed went up slightly, we have 42,800 people working this February and a year ago we had 41,800 so it’s a bit of an increase but we have more people in the labour force who are looking for work,” he said.

Ferrao also said which jobs saw an increase in employment.

“There are more people working in construction over the past 12 months also health care and social assistance is up and transportation and warehousing,” he said.

The province’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.9% where it was at 9% to start 2021.

According to Ferrao, February last year had an unemployment rate of 5.1%.

He added that it hasn’t reached pre- pandemic levels but the unemployment rate continues to drop.

Meanwhile in Canada, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since March 2020 to 8.2%, compared to January where the unemployment rate was at 9.4%.

The full breakdown across the country: