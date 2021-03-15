Spring like temperatures are expected in both the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District this week.

High’s are expected to reach 7 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said both regions had a cold front over the weekend but should be expecting more spring-like temperatures.

“There will be highs in the mid to single digits anywhere from four to seven degrees perhaps everyday throughout the week and some chance of showers or flurries depending on the time of day throughout the week,” he said.

According to Lundquist, the temperatures are pretty close to normal with the average high six degrees.

He added last year was similar but with less precipitation.

Lundquist said the region should expect temperatures to increase throughout the next few weeks.

“We’re into that period where we’re accelerating upwards in temperatures and daylight. It’s probably the fastest month of the year we’re coming close to the equinox within the next few days, so it’s the time of year where the temperature increases the most,” he said.

Lundquist added there is still a possibility that a cold front could come through the region.