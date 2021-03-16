Smithers RCMP opened 80 new files during the week of March 8 to March 14.

On Mar 8,RCMP responded to a call of a suspected overdose.

Upon arrival police located a 50 year-old male deceased from an apparent overdose.

No foul play is suspected and the BC Coroners Service has conduct of the investigation.

On Mar 9, police were called to a fire at the Train Station on Railway Ave.

According to the RCMP a fire had started in a garbage can at the rear of the building.

The fire encroached onto the Train Station and caused damage to a metal sign and a wooden arch.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Also on Mar 9, RCMP stopped a vehicle on highway 16 after the driver was observed to not be wearing a seatbelt.

A mandatory Approved Screening Device demand was issued to the driver to determine if the driver had been consuming alcohol.

The driver provided a breath sample and was served a three day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

On March 10, a male reported to the RCMP that he had been assaulted by his friend who had departed by vehicle.

Police stopped the male and determined that the males ability to drive was affected by drugs.

The male was issued a license suspension and the vehicle was impounded.

On Mar 11, Police received a call and could hear yelling at the other end of the line.

RCMP attended the disturbance to discover an argument had occurred in regards to what to watch on TV.

Police mediated the dispute and no further calls were made.

Lastly, On Mar 14, Police received a complaint about some yelling in a wooded area near Alfred Avenue and Alberta St.

RCMP attended the scene and made patrols but were unable to determine who the yelling had come from.