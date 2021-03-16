The last COVID-19 healthcare outbreak in Northern Health has been declared over.

57 people tested positive, including 33 residents and 24 staff, at Prince Rupert’s Acropolis Manor.

16 residents have died as a result of the outbreak.

Declared January 19, there have been no new cases since February 10.

An outbreak at the Dawson Creek & District Hospital – Medical Inpatient Unit has also come to an end as of Friday.

Nine patients and five staff members tested positive, and one patient has died.

There have been no new lab-confirmed cases related to the outbreak since February 12.

Meanwhile, one community outbreak continues north of Stewart at the Brucejack Mine.

The outbreak, which has lasted more than a month, has seen 51 cases.

“Northern Health Medical Health Officers declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Pretium Resources Brucejack Mine north of Stewart, BC, after finding evidence of COVID-19 transmission among employees and contractors at the underground gold mine,” said spokesperson Eryn Collins in a news release.

“There have been no new outbreak-associated cases since late February, however NH Public Health and on-site health services continue to monitor for any additional cases.”

One case remains active and that person is in self-isolation according to Northern Health.

One person has died related to this outbreak.

Full list here: