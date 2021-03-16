Resident FaceTiming loved ones with an iPad (supplied by: KGHF)

Rio Tinto has donated 23 iPads to Assisted Living, Long Term Care and Acute Care Units within the Northwest.

The iPads were donated to these facilities in Smithers, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Kitimat and Terrace, according to the Kitimat General Hospital Foundation (KGHF).

Two of the devices were provided to the Bulkley Lodge in Smithers and two went to Home and Community Care.

Meanwhile in Burns Lake, two of the iPads went to The Pines and two went to Acute Care.

KGHF Spokesperson Cynthia Medeiros said so, far she has heard positive feedback from residents, family members and staff.

“It’s definitely something where you’re doing your job but when you hear such good stories you just feel really good about what’s happening and Rio Tinto definitely had a lot of passion about this project and it’s really showing in the results,” she said.

According to a news release, the project cost over $18,000.

Medeiros added the project has been in the works for the past 11 months.

She also said when a resident has visitors in person the family member has to wear a mask and gown and sometimes hard to identify, which makes these iPads a better alternative.

“When you FaceTime them it’s almost a little bit better because they can see their [visitors] face and recognize them and know who they are so, sometimes it’s a little less confusing for them when they can see a face and that’s sometimes a better visit for them,” Mederios said.

According to the KGHF the devices will be used for communication with friends and family, leisure activities and medical services for both staff and residents.