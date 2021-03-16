Group of Houston schools listed for COVID-19 exposures
photo via - BRIAN VIKE http://houston-british-columbia-canada.blogspot.ca/
A group of schools in Houston have been flagged for a COVID-19 exposure.
All four of the schools had an exposure between March 1 to 3.
The schools with staff and students who may have been exposed to COVID-19 are Silverthorne Elementary, Twain Sullivan Elementary School, Houston Secondary and Houston Christian.
The full list of exposures can be found on the Northern Health’s website.