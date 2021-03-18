RCMP is investigating a second break in at another local church in Houston.

Police received a report on Mar 12 of a break and enter at the Houston Fellowship Baptist Church sometime between March 10 and March 12.

According to a news release, the investigation has revealed that a rear entry door had been forced open.

Police added a large amount of electronic equipment for the church, including equipment used for live streaming church services was taken.

A filing cabinet was also pried open and a cash box containing $200 was stolen.

Police suspect the value of items stolen is over $40,000 and some of the items that were taken were found stashed in trees behind the church.

Several items that were believed to be stolen were found with the suspect.

Houston RCMP were called to the Houston Christian Reformed Church earlier this month after a break and enter.

Police believe nothing was taken but the church sustained damage.

Meanwhile, also on Mar 12 Houston RCMP received a report of another suspected break in where a suspect was arrested leaving the scene.

According to the RCMP, police are looking into what, if any connection, the suspect may have to the two break and enters at the two churches.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.