Northern Health accounted for 54 of BC’s 622 new cases of COVID-19 today (Thursday), according to health officials.

4,941 of B.C.’s 90,049 cases are currently active.

Of the active cases, 286 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 85 of whom are in intensive care.

Eight people have passed away from the virus; B.C.’s death toll has reached 1,419.

There have been 136 new confirmed COVID-19 cases that are variants of concern, for a total of 1,132.

143 are considered active.

This includes 1,040 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, originally identified in the UK, 41 cases of the B.1.351, first found in South Africa, and 51 cases of the P.1 variant, reported in Brazil.

On the vaccine front, 465,584 doses have been administered in B.C., 87,120 of which are second doses.

This is up about 21,000 from yesterday’s total.

Vaccine appointment bookings are open for people over 81 today and for people 80 and older tomorrow, along with Indigenous peoples over 65.

“On our current age-based trajectory, everyone who is eligible for a vaccine will have access to a vaccine before July 1. This is encouraging news for all of us,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“Starting on Saturday, March 20, people who are 79 or older can start to book their appointments, with further groups added throughout the week.”

Meanwhile, 9,620 people under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

A further 83,613 people who tested positive have recovered – roughly 93 percent of the provinces’ cases.

“The delivery of the AstraZeneca/SII vaccine, which is being used to strategically target active outbreaks and higher-risk populations and locations, is also ramping up. Starting in early April, many front-line workers will be eligible for this program,” she added.

“Until we have the confidence the pandemic is behind us, we all need continue to follow the COVID-19 safety plans, to be vigilant in our precautions and diligent in our efforts to stop the spread.”

Regional Breakdown

Vancouver: 21,049 (+184)

Fraser: 52,510 (+317)

Vancouver Island: 2,832 (+35)

Interior: 7,933 (+30)

Northern: 4,966 (+54)

Residents of other countries: 167 (+2)