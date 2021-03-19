Burns Lake will be getting a Foundry youth centre with support from the Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS).

Foundry BC, offers resources, services and supports for youth aged 12 to 24.

According to CSFS Executive Director of Health Travis Holyk, Foundry is a way for youth to access all of the services in a non-judgmental way in one centre.

He also added the decision to open a centre in Burns Lake was because of the need for youth services.

Holyk said a big part of what foundry does is involve the community in the process of opening a location.

“We want it to reflect the community of Burns Lake, so it is something youth have a lot of voice in what it looks like, how the services are delivered and also respectful of the services that are required in the Burns Lake area,” he said.

Holyk added CSFS is looking to incorporate things like showers for youth as a part of the centre.

The foundation is currently trying to find a location for Foundry Burns Lake and because the organization is looking at building the centre it may not open for 18 months.

According to Holyk, in the interim CSFS is looking at providing some services out of schools and other locations.

He said feedback about the initiative has been positive.

“People recognize the lack of services in the community so this is something everyone has gotten behind including the leadership, the Village of Burns Lake has been supportive from the get go,” Holyk said.

Meanwhile, the closest Foundry centre to the area is currently in Prince George or in Terrace.