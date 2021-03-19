Skeena- Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has announced that the Northwest is receiving a high share of infrastructure funding.

Bachrach released data that indicated a higher share of federal infrastructure spending per person compared to the rest of the province.

In a news release Bachrach said spending under the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan totaled $3,087 per person within the Northwest.

“We are seeing municipalities across the Northwest moving forward with exciting, transformational infrastructure projects,” he said.

In the region, the Stikine Regional District received $5,950.45 per capita with a 2016 population of 740, Bulkley- Nechako received $923.84 per capita with a 2016 population of 37,896 and lastly with a 2016 population of 37,367 the Kitimat-Stikine Regional District received $1,544.32.

“My focus has been on partnering with communities and supporting them in accessing infrastructure dollars. I speak regularly with local government and Indigenous leadership and will keep working hard to ensure the federal government understands their needs,” Bachrach said.

The findings are based on publicly available data from Infrastructure Canada on funding since 2016 through the Investing in Canada Plan and Statistics Canada information for regional districts.