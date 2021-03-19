The Highway of Tears Commemoration and Healing Totem Pole series have started work on a ten foot Brother pole in Smithers.

According to project visionary Gladys Radek, the Brother pole would represent, acknowledge and memorialize all of the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Men and Boys, as well as represent survivors of residential schools.

Radek has been an advocate for Murdered and Missing Indigenous people since her niece Tamara Lynn Chipman went missing near Prince Rupert around 15 years ago.

She added during a march she bumped into someone who had a poster of a loved one who went missing near Prince George.

Radek said that is when she realized missing and murdered indigenous men had to be talked about as well.

“Quite frankly up here [Highway of Tears] they are disappearing almost as fast as our women, so I thought I have to try and help them find their loved ones,” she said.

According to a GoFundMe, funding for the Brother pole has been completed and it will eventually be raised by the Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre in Smithers.

In September 2020, a memorial pole was also raised near Terrace to memorialize murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.

Radek said for the friends and family who have lost a loved one or a loved one is missing that the polls are for them.

“It’s a safe place that you can go to honour your loved ones and you’re not alone,” she said.

Advocates are also looking into building two ten-foot Sister Poles.

One would be located in Prince George and another in Prince Rupert.

Organizers have created a GoFundMe which has raised $1,845 out of the $68,000 goal.