New Hazelton RCMP assisted with a local outreach program on Wednesday (March 17).

The Parent & Child Assistance Program prepared over 70 food hampers for families in need for nearby communities.

According to the RCMP, Cst. Ferris of the North District Provincial Support Team organized and loaded the goods.

“This past year has been a difficult time for many. During this time, it remains both important to adhere to the PHO, and to work together, lending a helping hand to those most in need. The New Hazelton RCMP would like to remind all the communities they serve that we remain committed to our service delivery needs and will continue to support community efforts as opportunity permits,” said Detachment Commander Darren Durnin.

The RCMP added it is happy to support its partners and will continue to reach out to various communities in the area to assist.