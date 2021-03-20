The Smithers District Chamber of Commerce is looking for students aged 17 to 22 years old who are interested in entrepreneurship to run Frozen North, a mobile ice cream parlor.

The Chamber will be selecting one student to operate the ice cream parlour for the summer by The Grizzly Den competition.

According to Smithers Chamber Manager Jill Barrowman, the competition is based on the CBC’s television show Dragon’s Den, where entrepreneurs pitch a business idea to a group of investors.

Barrowman also said what the finalists will receive prior to the competition.

“They go to this really awesome starting your own entrepreneurship training through Community Futures, so they are taught on how to write a business plan, starting your own business, finances, managing your business. It’s a really awesome program for entrepreneurs,” She said.

The three finalists will be pitching their business plan to Chamber staff, Board members and community partners.

She also said what kind of personal traits the committee members are looking for.

“If you would like to run your own business one day and you’re a go-getter, you think you’ve got good customer service skills, that’s all you need,” Barrowman added.

Barrowman also added the winner of the competition will be given the keys to the Frozen North ice cream parlour at the start of the summer and will be able to keep the profits.

The winner also will be responsible for paying for the product.

Expressions of Interest are to be submitted to the Smithers Chamber by March 26.