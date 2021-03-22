Local CUPW President Clark Rasmussen stated the past year has taken its toll on postal workers in the Prince George area.

The mail industry breathed a sigh of relief after they were included in the same category as other essential workers who were bumped up the mass vaccination list by the BC government.

Rasmussen told MyNechakoValleyNow.com it’s a step in the right direction.

“What we had heard is that it would be May or June ourselves, we didn’t know where we were as far as the order goes. In BC, it’s nice to know that we have a good idea of where we are going to be, more than likely the end of April, which is a positive.”

In addition, Rasmussen was glad to see mail workers prioritized with other frontline workers such as grocery store workers, firefighters, and police officers.

“We are around a lot of the public and the public is also counting on us as well as fire and police. Any place where you have people congregating and workers have to be there to make sure the food gets out or the mail gets delivered and so on, they should be essential workers.”

“Now, we are carrying a lot of goods here that people are counting on through the mail. If that gets disrupted and people are getting sick, that’s no good either.”

To put it mildly, the past year has been taxing on postal workers.

“We’ve been in positions where we have some places like our sorting plants that have 200 to 400 people around each other and they have to go home to their families. It’s so hard to distance yourself so this was not an easy thing to get through this past year,” added Rasmussen.

Starting next month, people in priority groups identified by public health and the COVID-19 Workplace Task Group will start to receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca/SII COVISHIELD (AZ/SII) vaccine.

These groups include:

* first responders (police, firefighters, emergency transport);

* K-12 educational staff;

* child care staff;

* grocery store workers;

* postal workers;

* bylaw and quarantine officers;

* manufacturing workers;

* wholesale/warehousing employees;

* staff living in congregate housing at places such as ski hills;

* correctional facilities staff; and

* cross-border transport staff.

These priority groups have been identified as workers in places and sectors where:

* the use of personal protective equipment and barriers can be challenging;

* outbreaks and clusters have occurred or are ongoing;

* workers must live or work in congregate settings; or

* maintaining the workforce for a critical service is necessary.

With the change in schedule, those eligible in phases 3 and 4 have been adjusted.

Now, phase 3 (ages 60-79) is expected to be completed in May, with those aged 16 to 69 who are deemed ‘extremely vulnerable’ to be vaccinated by the end of April.

Additionally, those eligible to receive their vaccine in phase 4 (ages 18-59), are expected to be offered a vaccine by the end of June.

UPDATED Phase 3

People aged 79 to 60, in five-year increments:

79 to 75 (dose 1 (D1) April)

74 to 70 (D1 April)

69 to 65 (D1 April)

64 to 60 (D1 April/May)People aged 69 to 16 who are clinically extremely vulnerable (D1 March/April)

UPDATED Phase 4

People aged 59 to 18, in five-year increments:

59 to 55 (D1 May)

54 to 50 (D1 May)

49 to 45 (D1 May)

44 to 40 (D1 May/June)

39 to 35 (D1 May/June)

34 to 30 (D1 June)

29 to 25 (D1 June)

24 to 18 (D1 June)