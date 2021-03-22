A woman was transported to the hospital after a hit-and-run accident in downtown Quesnel.

Sergeant Richard Weseen told Vista Radio it happened on Friday just after 10am.

“A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the corner of Reid Street and St. Laurent Avenue. The pedestrian suffered significant injuries that required surgery and hospitalization.”

Weseen says the vehicle that struck the woman did not stop and fled the scene.

It is described as only a grey truck.

“This incident occurred in the downtown core in broad daylight. We are seeking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has dashcam/surveillance video to please come forward to assist with the investigation,” added Weseen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.

– with files from George Henderson, with My Cariboo Now.